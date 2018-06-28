NEWPORT NEWS, Va. (WVEC) -- Multiple agencies responded to a call of a water rescue near Huntington Beach in Newport News.

Newport News Fire dispatch said the call for assistance came in at 10:49 a.m. Thursday. The US Coast Guard and Virginia Marine Resource Commission responded.

The Coast Guard reports a pleasure craft had begun to take on water. Five people on board were safely rescued, and all had been wearing their life jackets.

Virginia Marine Police are working to de-water the boat.

