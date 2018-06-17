YORKTOWN, Va., (WVEC) -- A community came together Saturday to raise money for a 10-year-old victim of gun violence.

Ten-year-old Malachi was shot in the head June 6 while attending a birthday party in Newport News.

Police said Malachi had been outside at the time of the shooting and was not the intended target.

On Saturday, his friends held a car wash in Yorktown to raise money for his medical bills.

Malachi remains in critical but stable condition. If you would like donate, go to Malachi's Go Fund Me page.

