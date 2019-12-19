NEWPORT NEWS, Va. — Selfless, caring and loving. That's how Mike Graham describes his brother Kenny.

“He would do anything for anyone else,” Graham said.

Kenny's fiancée, Kelli Marlowe said Kenny did everything for their two sons.

“He loved these kids very much,” Marlowe said. “Our oldest knows he's in heaven, and one thing that's helping us is he's at peace now, not suffering.”

Newport News police said Kenneth Graham, Jr. died in a car crash Tuesday near Meridian Parkway and Hampton Roads Center Parkway.

Graham had a big family. He was the oldest of five kids. Mike was the youngest.

“It still hasn't hit, it's like a bad dream,” Graham said.

Kenny was in the Virginia Air National Guard. He was also a mechanic. His favorite thing to do was work on his car. Mike said his brother was part of a large car community.

“He would fix other people's car before fixing his own, tells you who he was,” Graham said.

Police still are investigating the wreck, but they said speed was a factor in the crash.

A GoFundMe already has raised more than $3,000 as of Thursday afternoon. Kenny's brother and fiancée said the support is overwhelming.

Tonight, the family is holding each other a little bit tighter. Especially Kenny's two boys, who are now forced to grow up without their dad.

“He said he would get them working on cars like his dad taught him,” Marlowe said.

Instead all they have are photos and memories they'll cherish forever.

You can donate to the GoFundMe here.