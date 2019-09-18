NEWPORT NEWS, Va. — It's a growing fear. Parents, grandparents and community members want something done about drivers flying past stopped school buses.

Vivian Williams said it's happening right down the street from her home on Denbigh Boulevard.

“It's a concern,” Williams said. “I wish other parents would do something.”

One of Williams’ neighbors recorded several videos this week of cars ignoring the stop arm on the school bus, potentially putting kids’ lives in danger.

“You have lots of people who don't care about anything,” Williams said.

Williams said it's been an issue for several years.

Police have already handed out 11 summonses to people passing stopped school buses between September 3 and September 12.

Police issued 84 summonses this year and 79 in 2018. Officers are now aware that this is an area they need to keep a close eye on.

Williams hopes something is done sooner rather than later.

“The people driving the cars don't care about themselves apparently,” Williams said.

