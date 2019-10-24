NEWPORT NEWS, Va. — A Newport News man was sentenced on Thursday to 25 years in prison for possession of a firearm in furtherance of drug trafficking crime, felon in possession of a firearm and possession with intent to distribute marijuana.

Court documents said 47-year-old Willie M. Hardy Jr. participated in drug trafficking while he was armed and while on federal supervision.

In May 2018, the Newport News Police Department received a tip that Hardy was trafficking drugs while he was armed out of a home in Newport News.

At the time of the tip, Hardy was on federal supervision for a September 2009 federal conviction for possession with intent to distribute marijuana and felon in possession of a firearm.

Court documents said in February 2018, Hardy stopped communicating with his probation officer, and a federal arrest warrant was issued for Hardy in March 2018. Based upon the information investigators received, law enforcement obtained a search warrant for the residence in May 2018.

After executing the search warrant, law enforcement recovered two firearms, marijuana, and heroin in the residence. Investigators interviewed Hardy, who confessed that he distributed marijuana and within the last five weeks had been middle-manning heroin. Hardy also admitted to receiving both firearms.

“Willie Hardy, Jr., has a significant and lengthy criminal history of violence,” said G. Zachary Terwilliger, U.S. Attorney for the Eastern District of Virginia. “In addition to being convicted of murder, he has been convicted of multiple other violent offenses, including violence against women. This is precisely the type of criminal that needed the attention of federal law enforcement and significant time in prison. I have no doubt that Newport News is safer with Hardy off the streets and behind bars.”

While in custody on firearms and drug charges, Hardy attempted to obstruct justice by making jail calls to see if someone else who was not a felon would take responsibility for the firearm and even contemplated having someone write an affidavit on his behalf.

After a four-day jury trial, Hardy was convicted of possession of a firearm in furtherance of drug trafficking crime, felon in possession of a firearm and possession with intent to distribute marijuana.

