Court documents detail Newport News mom's actions as she left children trapped in a sinking car

27-year-old Reality Goodwin faces nine charges, including multiple child abuse and assault charges.

NEWPORT NEWS, Va. — A Newport News mom accused of leaving her three children in a sinking car faced a judge on Wednesday.

27-year-old Reality Goodwin faces nine charges total including child abuse and assault on law enforcement after investigators say she crashed her car into a pond on Arboretum Way.

While she managed to escape, she left her three young children trapped inside including a 7-year-old, a 4-year-old and a 2-year-old.

"I was watching TV and I heard a commotion. I got up, I saw people running outside saying, 'help help help," said Ryan Collier, an eyewitness.

According to newly filed court documents, bystanders jumped into action to save the children as Goodwin walked away.

One Newport News police officer said he followed Goodwin to a nearby apartment and tried to talk to someone through the door. The officer attempted to arrest her after he smelled "a strong odor of alcohol."

In a criminal complaint, investigators said Goodwin hit and spit on the arresting officers as they brought her to the police car. Medics eventually had to restrain her during her stay at Riverside Medical Care Center.

According to the police department, Child Protective Services was requested for the children.

On Wednesday's arraignment, Goodwin stated "she does not remember anything that happened."

Goodwin also listed a child development center as her place of employment. 13News Now reached out to the center and a manager said she no longer works there.

Goodwin has a previous DUI conviction.