Crash shuts down Warwick Boulevard near CNU campus in Newport News

There's no word at this time on how many vehicles are involved in the crash, or if there are any injuries. Around 4:30 p.m,, CNU sent out an alert urging people to avoid the area, but also that "there is no known threat to campus."

"CNU is operating under normal conditions. Christopher Newport University is grateful for the quick response of its police department, the Newport News Police Department and other first responders to an incident on Warwick Boulevard in the vicinity of the campus. No one connected to Christopher Newport University was injured and there is no threat to the safety of anyone on campus. All university activities are continuing with no interruption although all members of the University community are asked to avoid the area near the intersection of J. Clyde Morris Blvd. and Warwick Blvd. to allow police, fire, and rescue personnel to respond."