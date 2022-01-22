Police: 3-vehicle crash with injuries on MMMBT in Newport News

NEWPORT NEWS, Va. — Virginia State Police said the southbound lanes at the Monitor Merrimac Memorial Bridge-Tunnel in Newport News were at a complete standstill Saturday evening after multiple vehicles crashed.
Troopers responded to a three-vehicle crash that occurred on Interstate 664. They said the call came in around 6:20 p.m.
According to police, there were reported injuries but they have not shared any information on the involved victims at this time.
Officials remained on the scene to investigate and worked to get the road back open to traffic.
Author's Note: The video below is on file from a separate story that aired on Jan. 22, 2022. While the crash occurred on the MMMBT in Newport News, officials encourage drivers to stay off the roads due to the ice.