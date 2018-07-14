NEWPORT NEWS, Va., (WVEC) -- Newport News Fire Department divers are currently searching for two people after two boats collided on the James River, an official said.

The collision was between a recreational boat, with six people aboard, and an oyster barge being pushed by a tug, according to a Coast Guard news release.

Dispatch was called around 8:07 a.m. to a report of two boats that collided at the James River near the coal pier at 23rd Street and West Avenue, Battalion Chief Wesley Rogers said.

Good Samaritans rescued four of the people in the water and they were taken to a local hospital where they are expected to make a full recovery, the Coast Guard said.

During a press briefing, Deputy Chief Kenneth Lay said crews are using sonar technology in the search for the missing boaters.

The area has been split into grids, he said.

The Coast Guard said the waterway between the James River Bridge and the Monitor Merrimac Memorial Bridge-Tunnel is closed for safety.

Virginia Marine Resources Commission, Coast Guard and Hampton police and fire officials are also assisting in the search.

