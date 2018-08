NEWPORT NEWS, Va. (WVEC) — You may have noticed the skyline at Newport News Shipbuilding looks a little different.

Over the weekend, crews lifted the girders for the shipyard's new Goliath gantry crane into place. The crane is 241 feet tall and weighs 315 metric tons. It will be taller than the shipyard's iconic "Big Blue" crane, although that crane weighs in at a hefty 1,050 metric tons!

It should be operational by 2019.

© 2018 WVEC