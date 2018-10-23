NEWPORT NEWS, Va. (WVEC) — Saadia White - a best-selling author, community activist and empowerment speaker - is hosting a cupcake competition to benefit the Autism Society, Tidewater Virginia.

White will host her first annual Sip, Bake & Slay Cupcake Competition on December 15, 2018. The competition will feature local bakers.

Each baker will have to present their uniquely designed coffee-themed cupcake for a chance at first prize. During the competition, White will also launch her own signature brand of coffee that will be grown, roasted, and packaged by El Rich Coffee.

First place for the competition is a $500 prize and an interview with the baker to receive national coverage for their business.

Tickets for the event are $35 until November 16 and then the price increases to $45, the price includes dinner. Ten percent of the proceeds will be donated to the Autism Society, Tidewater Virginia.

The event will take place at 9912 Hosier Street in Newport News from 6 p.m to 9 p.m.

