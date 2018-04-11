NEWPORT NEWS, Va. (WVEC) — More than 800 walkers, runners, and hand cyclists participated in the annual DAV 5K in Newport News on Sunday.

The event raised funds and raised awareness on the issues facing disabled veterans.

Disabled American Veterans is a nonprofit that provides support for veterans and their families.

Sara Jo Rubin

The event was open to veterans, active military members, their families and community members.

Participants had the opportunity to create their own custom race bib to honor the veteran in their life.

