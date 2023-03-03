Juvenile dead, another hurt in Newport News crash, police say

Police say that's where a car struck three other cars at the intersection of Jefferson Avenue and Pavilion Place.

NEWPORT NEWS, Va. — A juvenile is dead and another is hurt after a crash off Jefferson Avenue in Newport News Friday afternoon.

According to the Newport News Police Department, the crash happened at the intersection of Pavilion Place just before 2:30 p.m. Police say that's where a car struck three other cars.

A juvenile was pronounced dead at the scene and another juvenile, that was in the same car, was taken to a hospital. Police said the extent of that juvenile's injuries is unknown.

The drivers of the other vehicles were unharmed, according to NNPD.