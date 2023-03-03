Juvenile dead, another hurt in Newport News crash, police say

NEWPORT NEWS, Va. — A juvenile is dead and another is hurt after a crash off Jefferson Avenue in Newport News Friday afternoon.
According to the Newport News Police Department, the crash happened at the intersection of Pavilion Place just before 2:30 p.m. Police say that's where a car struck three other cars.
A juvenile was pronounced dead at the scene and another juvenile, that was in the same car, was taken to a hospital. Police said the extent of that juvenile's injuries is unknown.
The drivers of the other vehicles were unharmed, according to NNPD.
Police said the northbound lanes of Jefferson Avenue near Pavilion Place are closed due to the ongoing investigation.