NEWPORT NEWS, Va. — Police in Newport News are asking for the public's help to identify a woman they believe broke into a vehicle to steal a wallet and purse on New Year's Day.

Officers were called to Deer Park in the 11500 block of Jefferson Avenue shortly after 12 p.m. The victim said she arrived at the park shortly after 2:30 and when she came back to her vehicle, she found her window smashed and wallet and purse missing.

Witnesses said a black van was seen driving away from the vehicle around the time of the incident. The driver was described as a woman with blonde hair and between the ages of 23 and 28 years old.

The victim said at least one of her stolen credit cards was used to buy items at a store in York County.

If you can identify the suspect or know anything about this burglary, police ask that you call the Crime Line at 1-888-LOCK-U-UP.