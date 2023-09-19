Del. Mike Mullin, wife expecting new baby this December

WILLIAMSBURG, Va. — A local Virginia delegate has a baby on the way!
Democratic Del. Mike Mullin, who represents Virginia's 93rd District, announced on Tuesday that he and his wife will be welcoming a new baby this December.
Mullin and his wife lost their son, Peter, this past February — the day after he announced he would not be seeking re-election.
RELATED: After unexpected passing of infant son, Williamsburg community honors Virginia Del. Mike Mullin with memorial bench
In Mullins' post on Tuesday, he said they are welcoming the new baby "with grateful and hopeful hearts."