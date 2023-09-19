Del. Mike Mullin, wife expecting new baby this December

Mullin, who represents Virginia's 93rd District, posted Tuesday that he and his wife will be welcoming a new baby this December.

WILLIAMSBURG, Va. — A local Virginia delegate has a baby on the way!

Democratic Del. Mike Mullin, who represents Virginia's 93rd District, announced on Tuesday that he and his wife will be welcoming a new baby this December.

Mullin and his wife lost their son, Peter, this past February — the day after he announced he would not be seeking re-election.

In Mullins' post on Tuesday, he said they are welcoming the new baby "with grateful and hopeful hearts."