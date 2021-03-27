Demonstrators call for an end to anti-Asian violence at Newport News rally

Outside police headquarters, dozens of people chanted, "stop Asian hate!"

NEWPORT NEWS, Va. — It's a rally with a clear message, “Stop Asian hate."

That was the chant of dozens of people, outside Newport News police headquarters this morning.

They held signs and called for an end to racism and hate.

Peninsula Chinese American Association President Yan Lin and Vice President Shirley Yang organized the rally.

Yang and Lin said the event is about standing together in solidarity against a rising wave of anti-Asian violence and hate speech.

“We cannot be silent," Lin said. "We have to unite and stand up against the hate wave nationwide.”

Yang added, “We want our voice to be heard... Our anger and upset to be seen.”

Newport News Police Chief Steve Drew said he offered up police headquarters as a location for the rally after members of the association reached out to him.

He said officers are not investigating any active threats, but he wanted to let residents know that their concerns matter.

“No one should have to live in fear," he said. “We stand united with the Asian community. They matter to us. We care about this. We’re not going to tolerate any type of aggression, any type of hate towards any community.”

Yang is a first-generation immigrant. She said she’s concerned the rise in hate will harm future generations.

“Our kids, they are born and they grew up here. For them, they are no different than the other colors of people," she said. “I think they shouldn’t be, never ever questioned where they come from and where they belong to. That’s really not American.”

Yang and Lin said they wanted to denounce the growing hate crimes against Asian-Americans and pay tribute to the victims of recent violence. They pointed to the mass shooting in Atlanta and other acts of violence around the country.