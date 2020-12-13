Denbigh alumnae chapter of Delta Sigma Theta Sorority hands out food baskets, gift cards

Dashing Thru with the Deltas provided food baskets, gift cards and games to help keep children engaged during the holidays.

NEWPORT NEWS, Va. — The Denbigh Alumnae chapter of Delta Sigma Theta Sorority, Inc. hosted a food distribution event Saturday.

The chapter gave away food baskets, gift cards and games to help keep children engaged during the holidays, according to a news release.

The distribution, called Dashing Thru with the Deltas, was held at New Beech Grove Baptist Church in Newport News.

The event maintained social distance guidelines and recipients stayed in their vehicles while the Deltas came to the vehicle to give them food baskets and gift cards.