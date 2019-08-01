NEWPORT NEWS, Va. — The Boys & Girls Clubs of the Virginia Peninsula is getting a major make-over to an activity center, thanks to a hefty donation from Dominion Energy.

The game room, which is a multi-purpose space for group activities center will be renovated at the Greater Hampton Roads Club located at 629 Hampton Avenue in Newport News. Dominion Energy's $60,000 donation helped make it possible.

The game room will be named the Dominion Energy Activity Center.

“The game room is the heart of the Boys & Girls Club where kids can be kids,” said President & CEO Hal Smith. “It’s a fun place to be, and Club members often don’t realize they’re building character and learning life lessons, too.”

Employees from Dominion Energy will be at the center on Wednesday to help clean up the kitchen, paint, and install new cubbies for new members' belongings.

The new addition will provide the kids and teens with a much-needed area to spend their afternoons and summers. The multi-purpose room will be used for tutoring, dining, and table games like ping pong and pool.