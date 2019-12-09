NEWPORT NEWS, Va. — More jobs are coming to Newport News.

Governor Ralph Northam announced that Eagle Aviation Technologies is expanding. The company, which deals in composites design and fabrication, will invest more than $207,000 to expand its manufacturing facility.

Founded in 2009, the company currently employs 75 in Virginia and is experiencing significant growth due to the expansion and diversification of its business client portfolio.

Thursday's announcement doubles the number of employees in Newport News, with the creation of 75 new jobs.

There is no word yet on when that groundbreaking or the hiring will take place.