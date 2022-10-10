x
Skip Navigation
Breaking News
More () »
Newport News

Elevator in condemned Newport News apartment building passes inspection

A City official said Sunday, code compliance staff still have safety concerns about the Sea View Lofts.
Credit: Alex Littlehales, 13News Now

NEWPORT NEWS, Va. — One of the elevators in Sea View Lofts passed an inspection last week, according to Newport News city official. 

In July, failed safety inspections at the complex forced more than 100 residents out, who were initially given a two-day window to find new living arrangements.  

RELATED: 'We're as frustrated as everyone' | New hearing, but same obstacles persist at still-condemned SeaView Lofts complex in Newport News

They aren't allowed back inside until a judge find the building safe and livable, again. 

A judge previously said the elevators were the "biggest" problems remaining before he could life the condemnation.  

A Newport News city said staff notified a judge about the most recent inspection results and are now waiting for direction from the court. 

RELATED: 'Significant progress' | Problems persist for still-condemned SeaView Lofts apartments

We're told code compliance leaders still have safety concerns. 

They say a boiler is not operational, and the other elevators in the building has not yet passed a five-year inspection. 

Paid Advertisement

More Videos

In Other News

Pilot dead, two injured following plane crash in Newport News

Before You Leave, Check This Out