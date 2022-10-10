Elevator in condemned Newport News apartment building passes inspection

A City official said Sunday, code compliance staff still have safety concerns about the Sea View Lofts.

NEWPORT NEWS, Va. — One of the elevators in Sea View Lofts passed an inspection last week, according to Newport News city official.

In July, failed safety inspections at the complex forced more than 100 residents out, who were initially given a two-day window to find new living arrangements.

They aren't allowed back inside until a judge find the building safe and livable, again.

A judge previously said the elevators were the "biggest" problems remaining before he could life the condemnation.

A Newport News city said staff notified a judge about the most recent inspection results and are now waiting for direction from the court.

We're told code compliance leaders still have safety concerns.