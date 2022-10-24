2022 Elite Black Ball to be held in Newport News, benefit charity

If you're looking for a reason to dress nice and support a charitable cause, look no further than the 2022 Elite Black Ball at the Newport News Marriott.

NEWPORT NEWS, Va. — If you're looking for a reason to dress nice and support a charitable cause, look no further than the 2022 Elite Black Ball, hosted by the Masonic House of Ishraq.

Tickets are $80 per person, and part of the proceeds will go to the Down Syndrome Association of Hampton Roads. This is a black-tie event, so dress to the nines!

According to a representative with the event, a past Spring Gala with the Masonic House had a great turnout. Proceeds for that event went to the Autism Society of Tidewater.

This gala will be held at the Newport News Marriott at Town Center starting at 5 p.m. on October 29. That's in the Oyster Point area.