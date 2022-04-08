Employees at Newport News Starbucks intend to unionize

In a letter, employees at the Oyster Point Shoppes store in Newport News said they intend to unionize, the first in Hampton Roads to do so.

NEWPORT NEWS, Va. — Author's note: The video above is about Amazon unionization efforts in New York.

Employees at a Newport News Starbucks are taking steps to unionize, becoming the first location in Hampton Roads to do so.

Employees at the Oyster Point Shoppes store, which is located off Oyster Point Road, wrote a letter stating their intentions to unionize. Starbucks Workers United, a group that has advocated for unionization efforts nationwide, tweeted the letter Friday afternoon.

The action comes as employees at 16 corporate-owned Starbucks locations nationwide have voted to unionize, and those working at more than 175 other stores have filed for union elections, the New York Times reports.

In the letter addressed to interim CEO Howard Schultz, the employees said they witnessed deteriorating store conditions, inadequate training, and a lack of transparency from corporate management. The group said it expects unionization to bring improvements in staffing, scheduling, pay, and labor hours.

"Our efforts to unionize come from a love of our store and our community, and we are coming together in the hopes that the company will invest more in the partners that hold the company together," the employees wrote.

On the heels of a day of victories… the Oyster Point store in Newport News, VA is going public today!! This is the first store in the Tidewater area to announce their intent to unionize! pic.twitter.com/OeSkp5vufJ — SBWorkersUnited (@SBWorkersUnited) April 8, 2022

Virginia Diamond, the president of the Northern Virginia AFL-CIO, told 13News Now the employees are going to file to hold a union election. If employees vote to unionize, they would be represented by Worker's United, which is comprised of over 86,000 workers across different industries.

Starbucks has an entire website outlining its opposition to unionization efforts amid the labor movement's momentum.

"We do not believe unions are necessary at Starbucks because we know that the real issues are solved through our direct partnership with one another. And we believe every partner deserves to know the facts and to make their own decision," the company's website reads.