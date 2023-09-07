Long-time EMT volunteer training community on how to reverse an overdose with Narcan kits

Rob Adams served as a volunteer EMT for 13 years before working in pain management. He said he wants to put his Narcan training to use in his community.

NEWPORT NEWS, Va. — With Narcan Kits becoming available over the counter nationwide, it's important to understand how to use the overdose reversal drug properly in order to save lives.

Rob Adams is all too familiar with the nature of overdoses. A medical volunteer for 13 years, plus experience working in pain management and rehabilitation centers, he has administered the overdose reversal drug, Narcan, dozens of times.

Narcan, more formally known as Naloxone, is a nasal spray treatment that rapidly reverses an opioid overdose.

According to the Virginia Department of Health's data, overdose death rates rose across the state going into 2021. In Hampton Roads, Portsmouth is seeing the highest death rates, followed by Newport News.

Adams started his own organization called Citizen Lay Rescuer Training after he became a certified Narcan instructor. As part of his initiative, Adams said he received hundreds of Narcan doses, along with kits, to hand out to people who wish to attend his training sessions.

He said if you cannot attend his regular sessions, but still want to learn more, he will make time to meet you and go through the training.