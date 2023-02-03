'Snow' much fun: Enjoy the season with a Winter Carnival in Newport News

NEWPORT NEWS, Va. — Despite the fact that Hampton Roads hasn't yet seen much of a winter wonderland this year, the city of Newport News still wants to celebrate.
On February 4 from noon to 5 p.m., you can join Newport News Parks & Recreation for a day of "frozen" fun with their Winter Festival.
A giant ice-skating rink, carnival games, music, a hot chocolate bar and more will be there to enjoy.
It will be a perfect way to spend a weekend afternoon with friends and family.
The location is 401 Oriana Road, which is right off of Warwick Boulevard.