x
Skip Navigation
Breaking News
More () »
Newport News

'Snow' much fun: Enjoy the season with a Winter Carnival in Newport News

A giant ice-skating rink, carnival games, music, a hot chocolate bar and more will be there to enjoy.
Credit: vadim_fl - stock.adobe.com

NEWPORT NEWS, Va. — Despite the fact that Hampton Roads hasn't yet seen much of a winter wonderland this year, the city of Newport News still wants to celebrate. 

On February 4 from noon to 5 p.m., you can join Newport News Parks & Recreation for a day of "frozen" fun with their Winter Festival.

A giant ice-skating rink, carnival games, music, a hot chocolate bar and more will be there to enjoy. 

It will be a perfect way to spend a weekend afternoon with friends and family. 

The location is 401 Oriana Road, which is right off of Warwick Boulevard.

Related Articles

More Videos

In Other News

Community airs concerns and suggestions 4 weeks after Richneck Elementary shooting

Before You Leave, Check This Out