NEWPORT NEWS, Va. — A former substitute teacher in Newport News will spend the next five years in prison after he was convicted of receiving and uploading pictures of child sexual abuse.

According to court documents, 51-year-old Michael Scott Porter uploaded child pornography to a Microsoft OneDrive account in March of 2018. Microsoft reported the incident to the National Center for Missing and Exploited Children. Search warrants were obtained for Porter's home, and during the search, over 2,400 images of child sexual abuse were found in the OneDrive account, along with other devices in Porter's home.

Porter is a former substitute teacher for the Newport News Public Schools and Mid-Atlantic Teen Challenge, an organization that helps boys struggling with addiction and substance abuse.

According to Newport News Public Schools, Porter was employed as an NNPS substitute teacher from August 2017 to August 2018. He was able to able to substitute at all schools and grade levels.

