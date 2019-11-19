NEWPORT NEWS, Va. — A number of police and school security officers are on hand at Warwick High School after a social media threat was made against the school Monday night.

School administrators were notified about a social post targeting the high school. They contacted Newport News police and school division officials who are currently investigating the threat and the account associated with it.

More police were called in to patrol the school and other safety measures were put into place, according to spokesperson Michelle Price.

All faculty, students, staff and parents were sent a message about the post and added security Tuesday morning.

13News Now

RELATED: Deepfake danger: Can you trust the video you see?

RELATED: Extra police presence at Bayside Middle School due to social media threat

RELATED: 'The bully does not win': Why I sent my children to school today

RELATED: Is TikTok a national security threat? Senators want intelligence investigation