Family, dog escape house fire in Newport News

Crews extinguished a residential fire in the 800 block of Greenwich Lane. That's off of Harpersville Road. No one was hurt.

NEWPORT NEWS, Va. — A family and their dog are safe after escaping an early morning house fire Wednesday.

The all the residents and a family dog were able to evacuate from the home safely, fire officials said.