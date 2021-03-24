Family, dog escape house fire in Newport News

NEWPORT NEWS, Va. — A family and their dog are safe after escaping an early morning house fire Wednesday.
Newport News Fire Department sent out a tweet saying crews extinguished a residential fire in the 800 block of Greenwich Lane. That's off of Harpersville Road.
The all the residents and a family dog were able to evacuate from the home safely, fire officials said.
They also emphasized that this morning's fire is a good reminder to ensure you have working smoke alarms and to keep doors closed when sleeping.