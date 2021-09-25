Still Missing: Family members launch search for Newport News mother

Thirty-year-old Ty’Nesha Taylor went missing three weeks ago.

The family of a missing Newport News mother is taking it upon themselves to find their loved one.

Francine Bragg says her 30-year-old daughter Ty’Nesha Taylor has been missing since September 1st.

“I just need help. I need answers. Please help us," Bragg said. “I can’t sleep, I don’t know if somebody have her, doing something to her, and I hate to even think of it.”

Family, friends, and members of the community spent Saturday morning looking for Taylor and searching any clues that could explain her disappearance.

She was last seen at her mother’s home near Christopher Newport University.

Volunteers searched bushes in that area and passed out fliers with Taylor’s photo.

Taylor’s sister Paquita Edmonds said Taylor was in the middle of a mental health crisis when she went missing. She is upset authorities didn’t immediately issue a missing person alert when the family reported her disappearance.

“It’s as if my sister just vanished. She just vanished," Edmonds said.

"It hurts us to see other coverage of people and there’s never coverage on minority people who are hurting, are lost, the system needs to change. We are as important as anybody else, we love our family just like everybody else.”

Taylor is also a mother. Her family says she would also never go this long without speaking to her son.