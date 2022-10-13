Woman pedestrian hit, killed by a car in Newport News

The pedestrian, a 71-year-old woman, died at the scene. The driver of the car stayed and cooperated with police.

Example video title will go here for this video

Next up in 5

NEWPORT NEWS, Va. — A woman died after she was hit by a vehicle in Newport News on Thursday morning.

Newport News police said the deadly auto-pedestrian crash happened at 10:14 a.m. near the intersection of Warwick Boulevard and Merry Oaks Drive. That's north of Atkinson Boulevard.

Police said the 71-year-old woman died at the scene. The driver of the car stayed and is cooperating with investigators.

An initial investigation said that the woman was trying to cross Warwick Boulevard when she was hit.