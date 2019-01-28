NEWPORT NEWS, Va. — The suspect involved in a fatal hit and run in Newport News appeared in federal court on Monday on robbery and gun charges.

Darrell Pittman, 29, was arrested in Chesapeake on Sunday after he ran from a fatal car crash. The Newport News man was a passenger Wednesday in a Ford Explorer that hit a vehicle and killed a 78-year-old woman at the intersection of Jefferson Avenue and Boykin Lane.

Pittman was in federal court for unrelated charges that stemmed from robbing a Papa John's worker.

In an unsealed indictment, prosecutors alleged that Pittman approached a Papa John's employee around July 25, 2018, and used force and violence to take money, pizza, and property from the employee.

Pittman is charged with interference with commerce by robbery, and with brandishing a firearm in furtherance of a crime of violence. If convicted of the brandishing charge, he faces a mandatory minimum consecutive term of 7 years in prison. If convicted on both counts, Pittman faces a maximum penalty of 27 years in prison.

Pittman is scheduled for a detention hearing Thursday at the federal courthouse in Newport News.