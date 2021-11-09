Feeding 5000 event to serve free meals in Newport News ahead of Thanksgiving

The Feeding 5000 Thanksgiving Harvest and Community Celebration will be held on Nov. 20 at 12 p.m.

NEWPORT NEWS, Va. — Author's Note: The above video is on file from Nov. 18, 2019.

If you're looking for a delicious Thanksgiving meal, there's a celebration happening in Newport News that you won't want to miss.

It's the annual Feeding 5000 Thanksgiving Harvest and Community Celebration set to kick off on Nov. 20, at 12 p.m., at New Beech Grove Baptist Church. That's located at 361 Beechmont Drive.

Andrew Shannon, the event founder and organizer said, "The Feeding 5000 event began over 21 years ago as a fall event, which today is the largest gathering of individuals in one setting for a Thanksgiving Harvest Celebration on the peninsula.”

There will be to-go meals boxed up and served to those who attend the event. According to officials, it's free and open to the public, with no registration required.

Here's the menu:

Turkey and chicken

Stuffing/Dressing/Gravy

Cranberry sauce

Green beans

Macaroni and cheese

Mash potatoes and gravy

Each person will have an option to get a dinner roll and a dessert with their meal. The owners of Queensway Soul Cafe, Roger and Peggy Winston will be catering the event.

Shannon said Feeding 5000 partnered with New Beech Grove Baptist Church Pastor Willard Maxwell, Jr. to host the event. They're also working with the Hampton Roads Academy, BayPort Credit, the Hampton Sheriff's Office and a few other groups for the event.

In addition to the finger-licking food, community members will also be able to enjoy a performance by the New Generation Marching Band.