NEWPORT NEWS, Va. — Newport News police are looking for a man wanted for stabbing someone in a restaurant on Tuesday night.

Police said they were called to Longboards at 621 Stoney Creek Lane just after 2 a.m. for a fight. On the drive in, the call was upgraded to a stabbing.

On the scene, police found the 36-year-old Newport News man who had been stabbed. Witnesses said a fight broke out in Longboards, and at some point, a man pulled out a knife and stabbed the other man in the head.

The victim suffered a small laceration, and he is expected to be ok.

Now, police are looking for the guy who stabbed him. Officers said he is about 5'8" and weighs 200 pounds.

Anyone with information is asked to contact the Crime Line at 1-888-LOCK-U-UP.