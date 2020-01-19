Fight outside Waffle House in Newport News leads to double shooting

Two men are hurt after a shooting at Waffle House in the 600 block of McLawhorne Drive.

Spokesman Brandon Maynard said officers at Central Precinct heard multiple gunshots sometime after 3 a.m. Sunday.

Dispatch told the officers there was a shooting at the Waffle House in the 600 block of McLawhorne Drive.

When police arrived, they saw a crowd gathered around two men who were suffering from injuries not considered life-threatening.

Both men were taken to the hospital.

Police said a fight occurred between two groups just before the shooting happened.

The shooting is still under investigation.