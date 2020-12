A fire broke out in one of the underground tunnels at the coal yard.

NEWPORT NEWS, Va. — Newport News Fire crews were busy overnight battling another fire in the city.

This time a fire broke out in one of the underground tunnels at the coal yard early Wednesday morning, according to a tweet.

The Newport News Fire Chief said it was a "highly complex fire underground."

He added that the crews had "strong command, communication, and control."

So far no injuries have been reported.

This is a breaking news story and will be updated when new information comes in.