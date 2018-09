NEWPORT NEWS, Va. (WVEC) — Newport News firefighters had to extract a person from an overturned car following a crash at Thimble Shoals Boulevard and Jefferson Avenue.

Firefighters received the call just before 11 a.m. Thursday.

The fire department reports the people involved in the accident suffered minor injuries.

