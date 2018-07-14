NEWPORT NEWS, Va., (WVEC) -- First responders will continue searching for the two people missing after a boat collision in the James River.

The U.S. Coast Guard, state, and local first responders searched for the two individuals all day Saturday since about 7:45 a.m.

The family of one of the individuals, whom they confirmed is a man, waited nearby as the search was conducted. They told 13News Now that the two men still missing are good friends.

They were out fishing Saturday morning when their boat, with six people on board, collided with an oyster barge being pushed by a tug.

The mother of one of the men whom has not been identified said her son does not know how to swim. His sister said he’s a caring person, and has always looked out for her.

As they waited to hear any updates from first responders, tears and hugs filled the air near the river.

Good Samaritans were able to rescue four people. They’re doing well in the hospital and are expected to fully recover.

Meanwhile, first responders from multiple agencies worked together to conduct a search and rescue from above, on the surface of the water, and below.

Lt. Gary George, U.S. Coast Guard Public Affairs Officer, said they ran a dual operation.

“Part of it is search, and part of it is recovery. And really, it’s about saturating the area with all of the resources that we have,” said George.

They conducted a grid search, which entails separating the area into different sections.

Their goal was to maximize coverage and search as quick as possible. But they were on the clock, first responders were forced to stop the search at around 8 p.m. if they had no luck finding them.

“When you start looking at the darkness and start to think about the safety of the people actually doing the search as well as the fact that they’ve been out here all day," said George.

"So we will search until we can’t search any more for the safety of our personnel.”

They will continue the search as early as they can on Sunday morning.

Follow 13News Now on Facebook and Twitter

► Make it easy to keep up to date with more stories like this. Download the 13News Now App.

© 2018 WVEC