NEWPORT NEWS, Va. — A food pantry in Newport News is hosting a Black Friday food distribution.

Five Loaves will be giving out fresh fruits, vegetables, dairy, and meat. The food distribution begins at 11 a.m. and ends until all food is gone.

The food pantry is also giving out shelf-stable foods. This includes canned goods and other boxed items.

Candy for stocking stuffers will also be given to anyone stopping by the food haul.

The food pantry is located at 14425 Old Courthouse Way.

Five Loaves Food Pantry

