Five people shot in two separate shootings in Newport News

Both shootings happened roughly 90 minutes apart and within blocks of each other.

NEWPORT NEWS, Va. — The Newport News Police Department is investigating two separate shootings that happened roughly 90 minutes and only a few blocks apart on Monday.

According to a news release from police, the first shooting happened at 10:23 p.m. near 25th Street and Wickham Avenue. When officers got to the scene, they found two juvenile males who were injured.

One is expected to be okay, and the other is in serious condition. Their names and ages haven't been released at this time.

The second shooting happened at 11:54 p.m. on the 2400 block of Madison Avenue. When officers arrived, they found three victims: two men and a woman.

One of the men is in serious condition. Their names also haven't been released.

Police haven't said whether or not the shootings were connected. This is under investigation.