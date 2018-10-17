NEWPORT NEWS, Va. (WVEC) — Former Vice President Joe Biden will be making a stop in Hampton Roads this week.

Biden is set to meet with the United Steelworkers Local 8888 leaders at Newport News Shipbuilding this coming Friday, Oct. 19 at 3 p.m.

“We just want to acknowledge Joe Biden’s outstanding record for working families and to thank him for his unwavering support of Barack Obama, the first African American president to serve eight years in the White House," said Local 8888 president Charles Spivey.

