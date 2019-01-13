NEWPORT NEWS, Va. — Newport News police said 11-year-old Aviiyon Beamon has been found.

From earlier:

Police were called to report of a "runaway juvenile" in the 3000 block of Roanoke Avenue around 1:01 a.m. Sunday.

Police said Beamon ran away and has not been heard from since 3 p.m. Saturday.

Beamon is about 4 feet 8 inches tall and is between 78 to 85 pounds.

Aviiyon Beamon, 11, of Newport News.

Newport News Police Department

He was last seen wearing blue jeans, black/gray jacket, and blue Nike slides, police said in the news release.

Officers searched the area and were unable to locate him.

If you see Beamon or know his whereabouts, call the non-emergency dispatch number at 757-247-2500.

