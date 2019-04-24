NEWPORT NEWS, Va. — UPDATE: 74-year-old Hurbert Elton Jackson was found safe around 11:15 a.m.

----------------------------------------------------------------

Have you seen 74-year-old Hurbert Elton Jackson?

Newport News Police is trying to find him. He was last seen around 2:30 a.m. on Wednesday in the area of Randolph Road in Newport News.

Hurbert Elton Jackson, 74, of the 500 block of Randolph Road, was reported missing from his residence at approximately 4 a.m. on Wednesday. Officers searched the area, but they were unable to locate him.

Jackson suffers from a serious medical condition. Police are working to track him down, but assistance from the public is needed.

He is described as a black male, approximately 5'11" and 166 pounds. He has brown eyes and is balding with gray hair around his ears. Jackson was last seen wearing a plain dark blue hat, a gray sweatshirt with a blue t-shirt underneath, dark blue work pants and brown shoes.

Anyone with information regarding the whereabouts of Jackson or anyone who sees him is asked to call the Newport News Police Department’s Emergency Communications at: 757-247-2500 or Det. Meisel at 757-928-4233.