Foundation set to present Richneck Teacher Abby Zwerner with HERO Award

The award will be given to teachers "who have overcome extreme circumstances & continue to serve as positive role models for their students & school communities."

Example video title will go here for this video

NEWPORT NEWS, Va. — Author's note: The video above is on file from a separate story that aired on February 12, 2023.

The Uvalde Foundation for Kids, a nonprofit organization that was formed following the Uvalde Elementary School shooting in Texas last year, has announced it will give Newport News first-grade teacher Abby Zwerner a special award.

Her most recent update by her attorney says that she is still recovering, and it is uncertain whether she will ever return to the classroom again.

In the aftermath of the tragedy, the Uvalde Foundation for Kids established a division in Newport News to help the school and community deal with the mental impact of the violence through additional trauma support and safety resources.

Now, they've created the "Abby Zwerner HERO Award," which will be inaugurally presented to Zwerner herself.

The award will be given to other teachers in the future "who have overcome extreme circumstances & continue to serve as positive role models for their students & school communities," according to the foundation.

Initially, the Uvalde Foundation for Kids said it would allow Richneck Elementary to have oversight of the award, but that was cancelled back in February "due to developing circumstances" at the school.

They said that "given recent events at the school, the oversight and responsibility of the grant program itself would not be appropriate for the school itself to implement."

They said they "will instead be working with Ms. Zwerner and her representatives to oversee the grant directly."

Newport News Commonwealth's Attorney Howard Gwynn said on March 8 that he does not believe the law supports charging the 6-year-old child with aggravated assault.