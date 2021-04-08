Four Oaks Day Service Center opens new salon for women facing homelessness

Four Oaks Day Service Center always had a barbershop for men, but workers recently built a whole new salon for its female clients in Newport News.

NEWPORT NEWS, Va. — A fresh haircut can go a long way, but for those who struggle with homelessness, the new style can carry them into a brighter future.

"A lot of times, you know, our folks haven't had haircuts in a very long time," said Executive Director of Four Oaks Day Service Center, Quincy White. "Well, when you look good, you feel good. When you feel good, you work hard, right?"

The program offers resources to people struggling with homelessness. Their barbershop gives men in Newport News the chance to get a new look, but they were just missing that feminine touch. So they decided to extend their resources and turn an old storage closet into a hair salon for women.

White said it helps them feel more confident to get back out in the world.

"Folks feel more empowered when they go to job interviews, search for housing... just how they carry themselves," he said.

Four Oaks partnered with The Heart of Giving to collect items and donations to help make this happen. They received funding from the Rotary Club of Warwick by Center City.

President of the Rotary Club of Warwick by Center City at the time, Sharon Martin, said they look for an organization to donate $1,000 to every year. She said when she heard about the program's project, she didn't think twice about funding it.

"I really thought this was a good idea, especially when I learned it was going to help women. That always catches my attention," said Martin.

A whole vanity, tables, and benches were built by youth program volunteers named Michael Diez and Elyzih Addison. They said they wanted to put in the effort to feel like they're supporting their community. The volunteers and the programs involved took only a month to pull the whole thing together.

Founder of The Heart of Giving, Amy Jones, said she didn't hesitate to participate in this project and make sure they had the right supplies.

"I'm sure when they [women] come here, they feel downcast, so when they're about to get their nails done or their hair done, they're going to feel beautiful," said Jones. "They're going to feel different."