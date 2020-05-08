Free community COVID-19 testing event in Newport News

Residents ages 12 and up can get tested. No appointment is needed.

NEWPORT NEWS, Va. — Southeastern Virginia Health System is hosting a free community COVID-19 testing event Monday, Aug. 10.

The event is open to the public. Drive-up and walk-up testing will be performed.

Residents ages 12 and up can get tested. No appointment is needed to get tested.

Residents do not have to be a patient of Southeastern Virginia Health System to attend the event.

The testing event is from 8 a.m. to 10 a.m. at 48th Street Physicians, 4714 Marshall Avenue.