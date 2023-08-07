Peninsula's first free grocery store to open in November

The store, called "The Market at THRIVE," plans to expand access to nutritional food and address food insecurity in the community.

NEWPORT NEWS, Va. — Shoppers struggling with food insecurity in Newport News are about to have a new grocery option. THRIVE Peninsula is working to open up the Peninsula's first free grocery store, starting with a $225,000 donation from Food Lion Feeds.

The store, called "The Market at THRIVE," is scheduled to open in November, according to a news release. Located on Nettles Drive in Newport News, it plans to expand access to nutritional food and address food insecurity in the community.

"THRIVE Peninsula Food Bank is our long-term partner in nourishing our neighbors facing food insecurity in our towns and cities," said Stephanie Oakley, the community relations specialist for Food Lion's Richmond/Norfolk Division, in the news release.

"In addition to increasing access to nutritious food for those in need, we work together to provide transformative solutions like the client-choice food pantry," Oakley said.

"The Market at THRIVE" is a client-choice food pantry that will allow clients to select their food in the grocery store setting. With grocery store equipment and shelving donated by Food Lion, the nonprofit's space will feel a bit more like a supermarket.

According to the news release, client-choice pantries empower neighbors experiencing hunger to choose from a wide variety of foods that better meet their dietary needs. It also decreases waste and lowers food costs.

The organization said The Market's goal is to promote a balanced diet while accommodating dietary restrictions or allergies.

Food Lion and Food Lion Feeds have partnered with THRIVE Peninsula since 2011, and their partnership works to demonstrate ongoing efforts to address hunger in the community. Food Lion Feeds was founded in 2014 by Food Lion to address food insecurity in the towns and cities it serves.

"We know that roughly 60% of families who struggle with food insecurity won't visit a food pantry because of the stigma. That stigma keeps hungry families at home, skipping meals or eating smaller meals and buying chips instead of fruit," Angela York, THRIVE Peninsula's Executive Director, said in the release.

THRIVE Peninsula served more than 18,000 people in 2022, and delivered more than $1 million in assistance, according to the release. The organization believes that The Market can serve up to 30,000 people annually within two years of opening.