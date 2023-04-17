Newport News police giving away free gun locks

You can go to the NNPD Headquarters, located at 9710 Jefferson Ave., between 9 a.m. and noon on weekdays to receive a free gun lock.

NEWPORT NEWS, Va. — In light of recent events involving gun misuse in the city and surrounding areas, the Newport News Police Department has started an initiative that hopes to reduce gun-related tragedies.

From now through June 1, you can go to the NNPD Headquarters, located at 9710 Jefferson Ave., between 9 a.m. and noon on weekdays to receive a free gun lock.

Earlier this month, Newport News police said a child in their city died from a gunshot wound due to an accessible gun in a household. And at the beginning of this year, a 6-year-old student was able to access his mother's gun and shoot his teacher at Richneck Elementary School on January 6.

"NNPD knows that gun violence affects everyone, and proper firearm safety and storage is paramount," the department wrote in a press release about the giveaway.