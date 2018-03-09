NEWPORT NEWS, Va. (WVEC) — Amtrack trains are running back on time Monday morning, following delays caused by a train derailment.

A freight train derailment in Newport news brought travel to a halt on Sunday evening, which Amtrak said caused two Amtrak trains near Richmond to stop for about an hour.

This is the second freight train derailment in Newport news in just a few months. Back in May, a CSX coal train ran off the tracks between Warwick Boulevard and Jefferson Avenue, just down the street from the Amtrak station.

