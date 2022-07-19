Friends of missing Newport News mother 'stunned' by homicide investigation

"Two boys are left devastated. A mother and a father are now gone. Their world as they know it is never again.”

NEWPORT NEWS, Va. — People who know Shanita Eure-Lewis said they are devastated.

Friends describe the 35-year-old woman as a loving mother and active member of her church community.

Newport News police charged Eure-Lewis' husband, Adrian Lewis, with first-degree murder and use of a firearm in the commission of a felony related to her disappearance. Police said it is now a homicide investigation.

Dr. Chris Carter said he has known Eure-Lewis her entire life. He also knows her husband.

“She’s just like a daughter to me. We could talk about everything," Carter said. “I’m just blown away. I am, honestly. It almost seems like it was the perfect marriage, and I’m just blown away.”

He said Eure-Lewis married Adrian Lewis 17 years ago. She was 18, and he was 33.

Carter said he knew the family well and never expected anything like this.

“I knew him. He, as well as she and the kids, would come to the house or events we have at the funeral home. I’m hurting for her children," Carter said. “If someone wants to leave. Let them leave. I tell women, this violence is real. And when we see signs, when we see these things, please somebody speak up and speak out.”

Eure-Lewis started working for Carter at C. C. Carter Funeral Home in 2014. She helped run his campaign when he ran for Hampton mayor in 2020. He called her a hard worker and a dedicated friend.

“It’s surreal. I’m numb," Carter said. "And it’s just like a dream that I hope I can wake up.”

Her co-worker Carl Chandler said people who know her are devastated. He called her an active member of her church and a loving mother.

“Always had a smile on her. She always talk about her family, especially her two boys, and her church. She loved her church," Chandler said. “They seemed like a happy family. I never would have thought something like this would happen.”