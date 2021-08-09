From jail to a job | City of Newport News starts work program for former inmates

The program started in 2020. So far, seven former inmates have been a part of the program.

NEWPORT NEWS, Va. — There's a new partnership in Newport News putting former inmates back into the workforce.

The city and the sheriff’s office teamed up to provide a fresh start for several men and women who were previously incarcerated.

“We try not to dwell on people's past,” said Newport News Public Works director, Frank James. "We are trying to do is present a product that they can have in their future. They can build up their self-esteem, motivation and say, 'Hey, I do have value and I have value to someone that appreciates us,' and that is what we try and do.”

The program started last year, and leaders said so far, seven people have a full-time job.

NNSO’s Program Coordinator, Tracy Hayes said jobs are important for these people's reintegration.

“Any returning citizen needs to find good meaningful employment and it helps," Hayes said. "It helps a lot because that is one of the main problems we see, they cannot find good, stable employment.”

Terry Hawn spent sixth months in the Newport News City Jail. He joined the new program and said he’s not looking back.

“It’s been incredible," he said. "It's been awesome and is a great change for me.”

With a felony on his record, Hawn said he's had trouble finding a job, until now.

"I think that's why I couldn't get a job," he said. "I never downed myself and never said I couldn't get a job. Look where I'm at now. I did what I did, I kept on going, and now I work for the city.”

Hawn said he’s not looking back, but forward to a "great future."

“I think I made the greatest decision to say yes to this program,” he explained. "I'm going to stay out of trouble. I've been out of trouble.”

The program is for any returning citizen in the Hampton Roads area. Officials said the person could have served time in any jail.

The Newport News Sheriff's Office encourages businesses to employ returning citizens and to get in touch with them if they are interested in the program.