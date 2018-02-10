NEWPORT NEWS, Va. (WVEC) — Newport News police responded to a call around 8:30 p.m. on Monday, October 1 in reference to a domestic issue.

When they arrived at the house in the 4800 block of Madison Avenue, a woman came outside to speak with them.

Chiquita Thomas, a 34-year-old, told the officers she was fighting with a family member and wanted them out of the house. The police explained she would have to go through the civil process of eviction. The officers said they smelled alcohol on Thomas.

The 34-year-old became disorderly with the officers, pulled up her gown and mooned the officers telling them to kiss her exposed buttocks.

She was arrested and charged with Profane swearing and Intoxication and Indecent Exposure.

Follow 13News Now on Facebook and Twitter

► Make it easy to keep up to date with more stories like this. Download the 13News Now App.

© 2018 WVEC